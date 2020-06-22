In a novel gesture towards the welfare of the humanity, Amritanshu Sharma, a student of Modern Public Senior Secondary School, Fagu of Shimla district, Rs 5100 from her pocket money to Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Amritanshu Sharma, who stood third in the merit of the exam of 12th Arts stream conducted by H.P. Board of School Education Dharamshala in the month of March this year, presented the cheque Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday.

Appreciating the gesture, Chief Minister said that such type of contributions from the students go a long way in inspiring the others to supplement the government efforts for the welfare of the society.

Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj was also present on the occasion.