Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said that the state government is alert and active to tackle bird flu situation.

He said that monitoring of Pong Dam and adjoining areas is being ensured and Quick Response Teams have also been constituted.

The chief minister said this while presiding over the review meeting for control of Bird Flu with District Administration, Animal Husbandry and WildLife department at Dharamshala.

He said that till date about 3410 migratory birds have died of bird flu and these birds are being buried as per the protocol, to prevent the spread of the virus.

He said that 65 teams of Animal Husbandry and WildLife were regularly monitoring the Pong Dam and adjoining areas.

He said that keeping in view the intensity of Bird Flu, samples of poultry have been sent to RDDL Jalandhar by Animal Husbandry department.

The chief minister said that it is important to spread awareness amongst people regarding preventive measures from Bird Flu and directed the concerned officers to take necessary steps in this direction.

The CM also reviewed the Covid situation in Kangra and said that there are about 1,200 active cases in the state, out of which 300 cases are in district Kangra.

He said that a decline in Covid-19 cases has been observed since 15 December.