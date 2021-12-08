Sports ministry sanctions Khelo India Centers for all 12 districts of HP

The Central government has sanctioned Rs 60 lakh for setting up Khelo India Centres in all the 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh, informed Union Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday.

Thakur said the Khelo India Centres will be set up in all districts of the state to promote sports and sports infrastructure in Himachal. In addition, Rs 4.50 crore has been sanctioned for setting up a multipurpose hall at Bangana in the Una district.

“There is no dearth of talent in Himachal and I am making efforts to make ‘Dev Bhoomi’ Himachal as a ‘Khel Bhoomi’,” he added.

He stated that state Panchayati Raj minister Virender Kanwar had sent a proposal to the Union Youth Affairs and Sports ministry which had been given approval. Necessary action is being taken for setting up a multipurpose hall at Bangana which will prove a boon to the sportspersons of the state.

The Centre government is making all possible efforts to ensure that the players from Himachal are provided with all possible facilities to excel at the national and international level and bring laurels to the state and country, he added.