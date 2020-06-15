Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday approved review meetings to be held in each district of the state to make an assessment of the arrangements made in the districts for containing COVID-19 and economic stimulation package.

These review meetings will be chaired by the Speaker, Ministers, Deputy Speaker, Deputy Chairman and Chief Whip.

A government spokesperson said the review of arrangements made for containment of COVID-19, review of implementation of all flagship programmes started by the central and state governments, utilization of unspent amount would be held in these meetings.