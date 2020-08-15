The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday condemned the statement of Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri in which he alleged that the government is responsible for the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

A spokesperson of the state government said the Congress party has

nothing to say against the government. so the Congress leaders are

resorting to malicious propaganda.

He said it seems Mukesh Agnihotri is baffled over the popularity of

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and the performance of the state

government during the last two and a half years and in utter

desperation, he is making such baseless accusations.

He said that Mukesh Agnihotri should remember that Himachal Pradesh is

amongst those few states who have tackled this pandemic most

effectively and even the Prime Minister has appreciated the steps

taken by the state to contain the spread of this virus. As far as the

Kangra tour of the Chief Minister is concerned the norms were

followed.

He said from the beginning of the lockdown period on 24 March, 2020

the state government took all effective steps and made elaborate

arrangements for testing centres and quarantine facilities.

Moreover, dedicated hospitals were also identified to treat the

patients. The spokesman added that a special campaign was also

launched to sensitize the people about the COVID-19 and maintaining

proper social distancing. It was due to these efforts that the

recovery rate of the COVID-19 patients in Himachal Pradesh was best in

the country.

The spokesperson said that Himachal was about to become COVID-19 free

state but due to the return of over 2.15 lakh people including

students stranded in various states of the country, there was an

abrupt rise in the Corona cases . However, it was the responsibility

of the government to bring back its own people who were in distress

away from their homes.

So far, 3836 cases have been reported in the state out of which 2449

have been cured, 34 left the state and only 17 deaths have been

reported. The percentage of Himachal Pradesh in the number of cases in

India is 0.15 (3836/2461190) while the state has a population ratio of

0.6 percent. Out of total COVID- 19 positive cases in the state, 94.6

per cent of the cases were found asymptomatic, whereas only 5.4

percent cases have been found with COVID-19 symptoms.

He said that the COVID-19 cases per Lakh in the country are 181.96

whereas it is 54.8 in Himachal Pradesh. The death rate in the country

is 1.95 while it is 0.44 in the state.

The spokesperson said that the total number of COVID-19 cases in

Punjab were 26909 where 675 deaths have been reported. In Haryana

total number of cases were 44817 and the 511 deaths have been

reported.

In Uttarakhand total number of cases were 11302 and deaths

were 143, In Jammu and Kashmir the total number of cases were 26949

and deaths were 509. Whereas in Himachal Pradesh the total number of

coronavirus cases were reported as 3836 and the deaths were only 17,

which is very less in comparison to our neighbouring states.