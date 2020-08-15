The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday condemned the statement of Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri in which he alleged that the government is responsible for the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
A spokesperson of the state government said the Congress party has
nothing to say against the government. so the Congress leaders are
resorting to malicious propaganda.
He said it seems Mukesh Agnihotri is baffled over the popularity of
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and the performance of the state
government during the last two and a half years and in utter
desperation, he is making such baseless accusations.
He said that Mukesh Agnihotri should remember that Himachal Pradesh is
amongst those few states who have tackled this pandemic most
effectively and even the Prime Minister has appreciated the steps
taken by the state to contain the spread of this virus. As far as the
Kangra tour of the Chief Minister is concerned the norms were
followed.
He said from the beginning of the lockdown period on 24 March, 2020
the state government took all effective steps and made elaborate
arrangements for testing centres and quarantine facilities.
Moreover, dedicated hospitals were also identified to treat the
patients. The spokesman added that a special campaign was also
launched to sensitize the people about the COVID-19 and maintaining
proper social distancing. It was due to these efforts that the
recovery rate of the COVID-19 patients in Himachal Pradesh was best in
the country.
The spokesperson said that Himachal was about to become COVID-19 free
state but due to the return of over 2.15 lakh people including
students stranded in various states of the country, there was an
abrupt rise in the Corona cases . However, it was the responsibility
of the government to bring back its own people who were in distress
away from their homes.
So far, 3836 cases have been reported in the state out of which 2449
have been cured, 34 left the state and only 17 deaths have been
reported. The percentage of Himachal Pradesh in the number of cases in
India is 0.15 (3836/2461190) while the state has a population ratio of
0.6 percent. Out of total COVID- 19 positive cases in the state, 94.6
per cent of the cases were found asymptomatic, whereas only 5.4
percent cases have been found with COVID-19 symptoms.
He said that the COVID-19 cases per Lakh in the country are 181.96
whereas it is 54.8 in Himachal Pradesh. The death rate in the country
is 1.95 while it is 0.44 in the state.
The spokesperson said that the total number of COVID-19 cases in
Punjab were 26909 where 675 deaths have been reported. In Haryana
total number of cases were 44817 and the 511 deaths have been
reported.
In Uttarakhand total number of cases were 11302 and deaths
were 143, In Jammu and Kashmir the total number of cases were 26949
and deaths were 509. Whereas in Himachal Pradesh the total number of
coronavirus cases were reported as 3836 and the deaths were only 17,
which is very less in comparison to our neighbouring states.