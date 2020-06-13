Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said the death rate in India due to COVID-19 is much less than the most developed countries of the world and the credit for this goes to timely decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the virtual rally of Dharampur assembly segment of Mandi district, he said the people of the country followed the guidelines and advisories in letter and spirit that were issued by PM Modi led NDA government.

“Although the state has witnessed a sharp spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the people need not to worry as the people found positive were under institutional quarantine or home quarantine.

At the same time, the people need to take precautions so that we can come out from this crisis,” he added.

Thakur said that the state government has launched various schemes to revive the economy of the state which has been badly affected due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“5.90 lakh eligible women of the state have been benefited under Jan Dhan Yojna while under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Rs 2000 each was transferred in the accounts of farmers.

Himachal has become the first State in the country to launch ‘one nation one ration card’ to provide ration at subsidised rates from fair price shops anywhere in the country,” he said.

He further stated that the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by the Union government would help the country to revive the economy and provide much needed relief to the people of the country.

The Chief Minister said each and every party worker has done a commendable work in fighting COVID-19 in the state. They not only generously donated towards the HP COVID Fund and PM CARES, but also provided food, ration and face masks to the needy and the poor.

“BJP workers also played a major role in sensitizing the people regarding the importance of social distancing to check the spread of this virus,” he said adding the workers of Dharampur area have also done a wonderful work in this direction.

Thakur added the state government has effectively fought the COVID-19 pandemic and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the active case finding campaign.

PM Modi had asked the other states to follow the footsteps of Himachal Pradesh in fighting the pandemic which was an honour to the state, he added.

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur said under the able leadership of the Prime Minister, the Union government has taken various historic decisions such as abrogation of 370, Triple Talaq, paving way for construction of Lord Ram temple, bringing in Citizen Amendment Act etc.

He added that crores of rupees have been transferred to the accounts of the poor and needy of the country.