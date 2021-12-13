PM Modi to address farmers on natural farming technique on 16 Dec

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address farmers on natural farming techniques on 16 December during the three-day Pre-Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2021.

Around 72,000 from Himachal Pradesh will listen to PM Modi’s address on natural farming virtually.

A state government official said even as the state government had adopted the natural farming technique (conceptualised by Subhash Palekar, a Padma Shree awardee 3 years back), the stage is now set to implement it in the entire country.

“PM Modi has made an announcement to implement the natural farming technique in the entire country in his address to the nation on 19 November 2021.

Taking a step ahead, the PM will now address the farmers on natural farming on the last day of three-day Pre-Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2021 on 16 December,” he added.

He stated that the PM’s programme will start at 11.50 am and around 72,000 farmers from the state will listen to his address virtually.

The State Project Implementing Unit (SPIU) has made all preparations for this with the help of the Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA) to facilitate farmers in every Panchayat of the state, he said.

He further stated that the state will share information on the implementation of ‘Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan’ yojana (PK3Y) and future strategies at the Summit.

PK3Y executive director Rajeshwar Singh Chandel will make a presentation on best practices of natural farming in Himachal at the Summit and he will brief about various aspects of natural farming in a session.

Chandel said it is a proud moment that the initiative taken by the tiny hill state of Himachal Pradesh is now getting national recognition.

“So far 1,64,756 farmers have been trained in the natural farming technique in Himachal, out of which 1,53,643 farmers/orchardists have adopted this technique on over one lakh bigha (9,192 hectares) land.

It is a matter of pride for all of us that the small state of Himachal has got a platform in a big event like the Pre-Vibrant Gujarat Summit,” he added.