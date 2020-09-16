From now onwards you don’t need e-pass for interstate movement in Himachal Pradesh.

The state allowed interstate movement by deciding to end the precondition from Wednesday to procure an e-pass before travelling ahead to the state.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Cabinet had decided to continue with the registration process till September 15 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Now anyone, be it a resident of Himachal Pradesh or a tourist, can enter the state without the e-pass.

Earlier, the state decided to reopen temples after almost six months of closure from September 10.

Since then, the popular temples of Naina Devi in Bilaspur district, Chintpurni in Una district, Baba Balak Nath in Hamirpur district, Brajeshwari Devi, Jwalaji and Chamunda Devi in Kangra district, and Bhimakali and Hateshwari in Shimla district are witnessing the arrival of devotees.