BJP national chief J P Nadda and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday thanked the Narendra Modi government for approving the investment of Rs 1810.56 crore for 210 MW Luhri Stage-I Hydro Electric Project (HEP).

Nadda said the project would not only result in environment conservation but it would also be a major achievement in production of renewable energy.

Thakur said the project is located on river Satluj in Shimla and Kullu districts and it will generate 758.20 million units of electricity annually.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Prime Minister has approved this investment.

“The project is being implemented by Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) on Build-OwnOperate-Maintain (BOOM) basis with active support from the Union government and the state government.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) of this project was signed with the state government during Rising Himachal, Global Investor Meet, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 7 November 2019,” he added.

The Chief Minister said the Union government was also supporting this project by providing grants of Rs 66.19 crore for enabling infrastructure which has helped in reducing the power tariff.

“Luhri Stage-I Hydro Electric Project would be commissioned in about five years and power generated from this project would help in providing Grid stability and will improve the power supply position.

The project would provide direct and indirect employment to around 2000 persons and would contribute to overall socioeconomic development of the state.

Further, Himachal will benefit with free power worth around Rs 1140 crore from Luhri Stage-I Hydro Electric Project during the Project Life Cycle of 40 years,” he added.