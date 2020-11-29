The Shri Lal Bahadur Shashtri Medical College and Hospital Ner Chowk in Mandi district has cured 2 newborn babies of Covid besides carrying out deliveries of 52 Corona positive pregnant women.

Informing about this, Ner Chowk Medical College Senior Medical Superintendent Jeevanand Chauhan said the facility is the only dedicated hospital in the state which had carried out successful deliveries of 52 pregnant women.

“In all the 52 cases, the mother and child are sound and healthy and two newborn babies who have contacted Covid infection, have also been cured of the disease,” he added.

Chauhan said the hospital had handled highest number of Covid cases than any other hospital in the state and besides catering for Mandi district, the patients from Kullu, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Lahaul Spiti districts and Pangi in Chamba district were also being treated at the hospital.