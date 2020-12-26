Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore and Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri on Friday criticised the Jai Ram Thakurled BJP government for not delivering on poll promises and charged that it has failed miserably on all fronts in the state.

Addressing media, Rathore said that even as the BJP government was celebrating its three years in office, however, the state government had no achievements to celebrate during its tenure.

“The development process in the state has taken a backseat after the BJP took over reigns in the state and the government is only carrying forward the development works initiated by the previous Virbhadra Singh regime. The state government has not only deprived each and every section of the society of the state from any progress but also failed to provide them any relief during Covid-19 crisis,” he added.

Rathore said that PM Modi had announced Rs 20 lakh Crore relief package for the nation in which Himachal should have got substantial share but the state government didn’t get any package.

“We have been repeatedly questioning the Chief Minister about the package and how much share Himachal has received but Thakur has not only evaded these but did not respond to our queries,” he said.

He further stated the state government had also failed to contain Covid-19 spread which resulted in the viral disease making inroads in remote villages of tribal Lahaul-Spiti district.

“We have warned the state government on allowing unrestricted entry of the tourists in Himachal but the government didn’t pay heed to our advice which resulted in the state capital, Shimla becoming no. 1 in cases of Coronavirus in the country,” he said.

He said the health infrastructure in the state was totally in bad shape and the Covid patients were preferring treatment at home than Covid centres, a fact that was even highlighted by State Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur.

He added that the Congress party would observe 27 December, the completion of 3-year term of Thakur government as ‘Black day’ and will stage protests at district and block headquarters across the state.

The Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri also criticized the state government for failing to take the state on the path of development and said the government instead of providing relief to the people of the state in Covid crisis, had burdened them with hike in water and electricity tariffs.

“Corruption was at an all time high in 3 years of BJP rule and it had resulted in even a senior BJP leader resigning from the post of party chief. Besides, all kinds of mafia are thriving in Himachal Pradesh who are looting resources of the state under the patronage of the state government,” he added.

He added BJP instead of holding celebrations, should focus on the development on the ground as all the tall claims of developmental claims were only on paper and far from realities on the ground.