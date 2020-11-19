Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the present state government is completing its three years tenure on 27th December, 2020 and government was planning a memorable function to mark this occasion at Shimla.

He was presiding over the meeting with senior officers regarding celebrations of three years of the present State Government.

Thakur said that the function would be celebrated by fully adhering to the social distancing norms. He said that an effective media plan must be prepared by the Information and Public Relations Department for proper distribution and dissemination of various policies and programmes and achievements of the State Government. He said that the department must ensure optimum use of various means of communication to publicise the achievements and schemes of the State Government.

Thakur said that the department apart from bringing out publicity literature should also prepare a documentary highlighting flagship schemes, initiatives and achievements of the Government. He said that a special campaign must also be prepared through social media. He also directed the officers to bring out special issue of Giriraj on the occasion.

The Chief Minister said that the department should also prepare an aggressive media plan for next three months after the Code of Conduct in wake of PRIs elections was over.

Chief Secretary Anil Khachi assured the Chief Minister that administration would spare no stone unturned to make the event a memorable one.

Secretary Information and Public Relations Rajneesh detailed out the proposed action plan of the Department regarding the celebrations.