Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said the state government was working with dedication, which has increased the faith of the people on it, claiming that the BJP government would again get their mandate in 2022 assembly polls.

Addressing a public meeting at Jaswan Paragpur in Kangra district after laying foundation of various development projects, Thakur said a small scale event would be organised on completion of three years of the state government on 27 December, 2020.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the state several times and the first event in which he was physically present during corona pandemic was the inauguration of Atal Tunnel, Rohtang and also addressed the public meetings. PM Narendra Modi has special affection towards people of the state and the Centre government has provided financial assistance of crores of rupees which has helped in accelerating pace to development in the state,” he added.

He said it was a matter of pride for the state that the national BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur are from Himachal Pradesh.

He also appreciated the people of the area for contribution of Rs 32 lakh and 68 thousand masks.

The Chief Minister further stated that people of the nation and the state stood by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Coronavirus pandemic due to which the situation of Covid-19 is better in the country as compared to other countries.

He thanked the people for their cooperation during Covid19 period.

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur thanked the Chief Minister for dedicating and laying foundation stone of various developmental projects for the area.

Anurag Thakur said inspection for Central school had been conducted and Rs 500 crores has been sanctioned for Central University.

“The Centre government and state government are working as a team for development of Himachal Pradesh. Besides, an assistance of Rs 40,623 crore has been provided to the state by the Centre government,” he added.

State Industries and Transport Minister Bikram Singh, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sarveen Chaudhary, Deputy Chairman State Planning Board Ramesh Chand Dhawala, MLA Arun Kumar, former MLA Naveen Dhiman were also present on occasion among others.