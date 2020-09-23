Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force is serving the nation with wide range of tasks like rescue works, border security, counter insurgency besides protecting the Indo-Tibetan border.

Addressing ITBP Jawans during the Flag-in Ceremony at Sector Headquarter in Shimla, Thakur said the nation is indebted to the sacrifice and valour of ITBP which is playing a vital role in protecting the borders of the country.

“The state government is committed to provide all possible assistance to ITBP,” he added.

Thakur said ITBP has a Special Mountaineering Force that trains officers and men in mountaineering and skiing. He also congratulated the team of ITBP which undertook mountaineering expedition ‘Leo Pargial Peak-2020 Code named ‘Yodha’ of 22,222 feet height. The expedition was carried out from 20th August, 2020 to 5th September, 2020 and initiated by 17th Battalion Reckong Peo.

“Such expeditions develop leadership, discipline and confidence among the troops, besides enhancing the ability to face uncertain and critical circumstances with bravery and courage,” he said.

The Chief Minister appreciated the initiative of ITBP for undertaking a cleanliness drive during the expedition where the team collected about 50 kilogram of non-biodegradable garbage.

“The state government is laying special emphasis on strengthening of road infrastructure and other means of communications in the border areas to facilitate the local people and Armed forces. Himachal shares 260 kilometers of border with China where ITBP is safeguarding the frontiers with dedication and vigil,” he added.

The Chief Minister was presented with the flag summited at Leo Pargial and also with a memento on this occasion. Later, the Chief Minister also visited the exhibition set up by the ITBP and evinced keen interest in the exhibits presented during the occasion.

Deputy Inspector General, Sector Headquarter Shimla, Prem Singh informed that the Mount Leo Pargial expedition was successfully completed under the leadership of Deputy Commandant Kuldeep Singh and Deputy Commandant Dharmender Thakur.

Veteran member and Head Constable Pradeep Negi, Head Constable Kaku Kedareta, Constable Ashish Negi and others were also part of the team. He also detailed about the various activities of the ITBP and said that ITBP would continue such adventure sports in future to generate interest among the youth for such expeditions.