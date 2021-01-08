India’s first indoor ski park will come up at Kufri in Shimla with the objective of making Himachal Pradesh a favourite tourist destination in the country, besides providing tourists world class amenities in the state.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the state government and Nagsons Developers to develop India’s first indoor ski park at Kufri in Shimla in the presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur last evening.

Jai Ram Thakur assured the developers that the state government would extend all possible support in developing India’s first indoor ski park in Himachal Pradesh.

“The state government is ser ious for making Himachal Pradesh one of the best tourist destinations across India and would go to any extent in making the state more tourists friendly by providing them with world class amenities,” he added.

Thakur said the indoor ski project will boost tourism and adventure sports round the year in Kufri area and also promote economic activities in Shimla and adjoining areas, besides increasing the stay of tourists.

“The project would also generate employment avenues for about 1000 persons.

The total cost of the project coming up in 5.04 acres in Kufri is Rs 250 crores which included indoor ski park, palatial mall, five star hotel, amusement park, gaming zone and food court, shopping arcade and other amenities and would have a parking facility for more than 1000 vehicles,” he added.

The promoter of the mega project and owner of Nagsons Developers, Nishant Nag said that the project has been designed by Infinity Design Studio Mumbai and the project would be executed by Unlimited Snow, Netherlands who were the makers of Ski Dubai and Ski Egypt.

The project is expected to start in March 2021 and the ski park will become functional by April 2022, he added.