A regional centre of the Indian Institute of Pulses Research (IIPR), Kanpur, in collaboration with the CSK HP Agriculture University, Palampur, will be established in Himachal Pradesh.

This was decided at a meeting chaired by ViceChancellor of the varsity, Professor Harinder Kumar Chaudhary, which was attended by Dr NP Singh, Director, IIPR, and others today.

The Vice-Chancellor said that till the establishment of the regional centre, the University will offer its infrastructure, land and other facilities at its Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and Research Stations at Sundernagar in Mandi district and Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti district so that crop cafeteria of major pulse crops were established at the earliest. He said that the state is grossly deficient in pulses and with the new centre, research and extension work on pulses will get an impetus.

The Vice-Chancellor said that rajmash, urd, mung bean, chickpea, lentil, cowpea. Mash, kulthi etc. are important pulses crops of the state but have not got adequate attention.

D Singh said that the regional centre will cater to all north hill states and IIPR will start nursery raising work in this very season at the facilities offered by the University.

In another meeting with the officers of National Medicinal Plant Board(NMPB), Union Ministry of AYUSH, Prof. HK Chaudhary, the Vice-Chancellor said that his University will try to popularize the concept of “One District, One Medicinal Plant” beginning with Krishi Vigyan Kendras situated in different districts of the state.

He said that the University in collaboration with other stakeholders will submit a comprehensive proposal on medicinal plants to the Board to propel research and conservation work on these valuable plants.

He said that the University will also submit a roadmap on seabuckthorn development in high altitude Himalayas. He advised the scientists to work for the release of seabuckthorn variety at the national level and simultaneously work for the introduction and cultivation of exotic Russian varieties. It can help the local youth in improving their economy. Even the Prime Minister has emphasized the importance of seabuckthorn.

Chief Executive Officer, NMPB, Dr JLN Shastr i, assured of extending all possible support to the University in carrying out these projects. He empathized the need to involve local small entrepreneurs.