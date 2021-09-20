HP: Woman dumps twin girls to reunite with husband

In a shocking disclosure in the recovery of two newborn babies in a rivulet in Mandi town of Himachal Pradesh, the twins were dumped by their mother after them as a hindrance in her reunion with husband.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Mandi Ashish Sharma said the police had identified and detained the mother of twin girls whose bodies were found in the Sikodi river under a bridge in Mandi down.

“During initial investigations, the woman revealed that she had eloped with lover one year ago and was residing with him in Punjab. But now, she wanted to return to her husband and she had returned to Mandi town a few days back. But she was finding it hard to take the daughters with her to in-laws’ family, thinking her husband might not accept them and decided to dump them in rivulet,” he added.

Sharma said it was not yet confirmed that the woman had killed her twin daughters before dumping them in the rivulet or the newborn babies died after being alone to fend for themselves.

“We are awaiting the autopsy reports of the twins to ascertain the fact,” he said, adding further investigations in the matter are on.

It is worth mentioning here that the bodies of two newborn girls were recovered from a small rivulet in Mandi town on Sunday morning which was noticed by locals and informed the police.