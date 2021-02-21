The Himachal Pradesh government has achieved the target of more than 75 per cent Covid vaccination of the Health Care Workers and is amongst the only nine states and Union Territories of the country to have achieved this figure, State Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajiv Saizal said on Saturday.

Saizal said the Covid vaccination drive in the state of Himachal Pradesh was progressing at a satisfactory pace.

He further stated that till date 63,890 health care workers (HCW) have been vaccinated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

“The state government has directed all district authorities to achieve the complete target of the first dose of Covid vaccine by 20 February.

He further informed that the second dose of Covid vaccine to the Health Care Workers who had been administered the first dose has been started from 13 February and against the target, Himachal had made an achievement of 85 per cent which was highest in the country as per review done by the Government of India.