The Himachal Pradesh Government will emulate the Uttarakhand model to promote commercial production of medicinal plants and a team is studying the Ayush Policy of the state for diversification of agriculture.

HP Health Minister Rajiv Saizal informed the state assembly about this while replying to a query of Jwalamukhi MLA Ramesh Dhwala during the Question Hour today.

Saizal said a team of officials was already studying the Ayush Policy of Uttarakhand to promote production of medicinal herbs which were already in high demand in the country.

“The medicinal herbs as ‘Gutki’, ‘Shatavari’ and ‘Ashwagandha’ are being promoted in the state owing to high demand while encouraging farmers for diversification of crops besides production of traditional crops,” he added.

He further stated that farmers should focus on production of medicinal herbs besides producing fruits and vegetables as there was high demand for these in the pharma sector.“ The varied climate conditions of the state as tropical, sub-temperate, temperate and alpine in Himachal are suitable for production of large numbers of rare flora and fauna and medicinal herbs.

Apart from supplying these crops to the pharma sector, farmers could sell these herbs in open markets and fetch good prices,” he said.

He added that Union Ayush ministry had also opened Joginder Nagar Regional Facilitation centre in Mandi district to promote commercial production of such herbs.

The farmers in the state were also collecting various species of wild medicinal plants from forests, besides growing it in their farms, he said, adding self help groups of farmers were also being encouraged by the nodal Ayush Officer for the same.

State Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania said various types of wild medicinal plants were being promoted under JICA project.

In addition, the state government was also planning to develop wi ld species of medicinal herbs that were collected from forests, using tissue culture under the project for commercial product ion by farmers.

Earlier, Ramesh Dhawala while raising the issue, said a number of medicinal herbs were being grown and harvested by farmers but they were facing difficulties in selling these.

The issue had arisen as two pharma companies which were once producing 900 to 1000 types of Ayurvedic medicines, had stopped the manufacturing activities, he added.

He added huge quantities of ‘Giloya’, ‘Tulsi’ and other herbs were being produced in the state but lack of proper marketing was depriving the farmers of opportunities to earn livelihood.