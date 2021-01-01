Two jetties and common facility would be constructed at Tatapani and village Kasol with an estimated cost of Rs 2.02 crore to develop water transport facilities between Tattapani and Salapar area.

This was stated by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while presiding over a review meeting regarding inland water transport here on Thursday. He said that a draft agreement from National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) for signing MoU for use of land for construction of Jetties has been received in this regard.

The chief minister said that this would not only provide cost effective transportation facilities to the people of the area but would also prove as an added attraction to the tourists. This would also give a boost to economic activities in the surrounding areas by providing employment and self employment opportunities to the youth.

Thakur said that e-tender for consultancy services had been invited to prepare detailed project reports (DPRs) and tender documents for validated feasible locations in Kol Dam, Bhakra Dam, Chamera Dam and Pong Dam reservoirs. He said that modularization of design elements for passengers (and goods, if any) ferry terminals and development of customizable design models for future interventions would also be part of it.

The chief minister said that ten routes had been notified in Kol Dam which include Ahan to Kol, Kyan to Sui via Bio, Sui to Neri-Roparu via Bio, Neri-Roprau to Karla-Beral, Doghri to Karla-Beral, Kyan to Jartu, Shakra to Kyan, Chaba to Saraur, Tattapani to Kayari (Chilla) and Kayan to Karla with stoppage Ahan, Jartu, Sui, Mehandla and Neri Ropru. He said that joint inspection by Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and Transport department was conducted on 20 July, 2019 to explore possibilities at Kol Dam reservoir and four locations viz. near Government Degree College Sunni, Near Hotel Hot Spring Tattapani, Village Randol, Tattapani and Village Kasol, district Mandi were found feasible for starting water transport between Tattapani and Salapar.

Thakur said that the department must pose various projects for funding before the IWAI. He said the Government of India has declared four waterways Talwara Barrage to Harike Dam in Beas River, Chenab Road bridge to bridge near Bhadrakalan in Chenab river, Dam at Gandhiar to Ranjeet Sagar Dam in Ravi river and Sunni road bridge to Harike Dam in Satluj river as National Waterways on 25 March, 2016 under National Waterways Act, 2016.He said that as many as 107 inland water transport routes had been identified in Govindsagar reservoir and a total 170 permits had been granted. He said that Bilaspur to Bhakra route was the longest route of about 60 kilometers and people have to pay a nominal fare of Rs. 80 for this.

Principal Secretary Transport KK Pant assured the Chief Minister that effective steps would be taken to start water transport facilities from feasible places between Tattapani and Slapar. Director, Transport Anupam Kashyap made a presentation on Inland Water Transport potential in the State.Deputy Commissioner, Mandi Rugved Thakur, Deputy Commissioner, Kangra Rakesh Prajapati, Deputy Commissioner, Chamba Duni Chand Rana also joined the meeting virtually from their respective districts.