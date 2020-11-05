The Himachal Pradesh government will constitute rural drinking water and sanitation committees in all gram panchayats as per the guidelines of the Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure quality drinking water to all in the state.

After the review meeting of the State Water and Sanitation Mission, Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Khachi said a total of 47 laboratories have been set up to ensure the availability of clean drinking water in the state. It would also be ensured that all district level laboratories are accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Laboratories (NABL), he added.

Khachi said that by April 2020, 9,21,653 households have been provided drinking water connections and by March 2021, a total of 2,66,209 households will be provided tap water out of which 1,81,747 households have already been given drinking water connections.

“Till now all the houses in Kandaghat, Pooh, Lahaul and Spiti development blocks, 311 panchayats and 5,081 villages of the state have been provided with tap water. A grant of Rs 243.10 crore has been received from the Central Government for Jal Jeevan Mission this year. From 2 October, a hundredday campaign is being run by the Government of India under which 16,889 schools, 18,925 Anganwadi centers and 43 Ashramshalas will be provided with tap water,” he added.

Secretary Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Sandeep Bhatnagar, Secretary Jal Shakti Vikas Labroo, Secretary Education Rajiv Sharma, Secretary Health Amitabh Awasthi were also present in the meeting among others