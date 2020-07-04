Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today directed the officers to prepare a list of beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the government so that the state government could maintain better coordination and liaison with the beneficiaries.

In a video conference with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Block Development Officers (BDOs) of the state from Shimla, the Chief Minister said the COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to adopt different strategies.

He said that the officers have worked with great commitment and zeal in this pandemic. He expressed satisfaction that all the developmental activities of the state were going uninterrupted even in this testing time.

Thakur said that it was essential that we constantly interact with the beneficiaries and also have a mechanism to get their feedback regarding various schemes.

He said that optimum use of technology must be ensured. He directed the BDOs to have a detailed database at Panchayat level regarding beneficiaries so that the same could be available at a click of a button.

The Chief Minister said that in the first phase the state government has decided to have the database of beneficiaries of schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and HIMCARE, Ujjawala yojna and Grihini Suvidha Yojna, housing schemes like Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojna, Mukhyamantri Aawas Yojna, workers registered with Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, ASHA workers, Pradhan Mantri Kissan Samman Nidhi, Social Security Pension beneficiaries, Sahara Yojna, Jan Dhan Yojna etc.

Thakur said that the list of beneficiaries of welfare schemes must be provided to the Panchayats and must be readily available with them.

He said that all these lists must be made available with the Panchayats by 10th of this month. He directed the BDOs to get the webex software loaded in the mobiles of the beneficiaries and also train them regarding its use.

The CM said that display panels should be installed in each Panchayat so that video conferences being held by him could be displayed to the general public.

Chief Secretary Anil Khachi said that one can take help of Aadhar number of the beneficiaries as most of these schemes are DBT basis. He said that although there was no need for any e-pass, registration is still required for entering the state. He said this does not change the rule of quarantine as anyone entering the State from red areas would be kept in quarantine.

Principal Private Secretary to Chief Minister Dr R.N. Batta, Secretary Rural Development Dr. Sandeep Bhatnagar, Director Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Lalit Jain were present on the occasion.