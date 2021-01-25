The Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday made changes to schedule for the meetings of MLAs with the Chief Minister for spelling out their priorities for the annual budget and these meeting will now be held on 8 and 9 February, 2021 in the HP Secretariat in Shimla.

A state government official said the meeting with MLAs of Chamba, Sirmaur and Una districts would be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm while meeting with MLAs of Mandi, Kullu and Bilaspur districts from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm on 8 February.

The meeting with MLAs of Kangra and Hamirpur districts would be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm whereas with MLAs of Lahaul Spiti, Kinnaur, Solan and Shimla districts from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm on 9 February, he added.

These meetings were earlier scheduled to be held on 28 and 29 January.