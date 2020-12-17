Himachal Pradesh Industries Minister Bikram Singh on Wednesday urged the workers working in the state to get registered in maximum number with the Himachal Pradesh Building and Construction Workers Welfare Board so that they could avail the benefits being provided under the Board.

He said that the state government is committed to the welfare of the workers. He said that 72,857 MNREGA workers and 50,176 other construction workers have been registered during the period of present government for which Rs 139.45 crores have been spent under various welfare schemes.

The minister said that with a view to help the registered workers in the adverse circumstances arisen due to Covid-19 pandemic, Rs 2000 per month was transferred to the bank accounts of the workers by the government.

He said that in this way an amount of Rs 49.46 crore was deposited in the bank accounts of 1,26,039 registered workers. He said that through the Workers Welfare Board, the Labour Department organized camps for labourers in which induction cookers, gas stoves, bicycles etc. were distributed as per their requirement. He said efforts would be made that the amount of assistance being given by the government to the workers for their own and their two children’s marriage will be increased from Rs 35,000 to Rs 51,000. Apart from this, the assistance of Rs 7,000-35,000 per year being given for the education of girl child from class one to Ph.D. level which will be increased to Rs 8,000- Rs. 36,000. For boys, this amount will be increased from Rs 3,000-Rs. 25,000 to Rs 5,000-Rs. 27,000.