Himachal Pradesh may carve out 228 new Gram Panchayats from the existing 3226, which fit into the criteria approved by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for non-tribal and tribal areas ahead of forthcoming Panchayat polls. The Chief Minister was authorised by the Council of Ministers in its meeting held on 11 August to approve the criteria for creation of new Panchayats.

Informing this here on Wednesday, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virender Kanwar said that in non-tribal areas, new Gram Panchayats from those existing Gram Panchayats will be created, where total population as per 2011 census is equal to and more than 2000, number of households equal to and more than 500, number of villages equal to and more than five and distance of the farthest village from the existing headquarter of the Gram Sabha is equal to and more than five km subject to the condition that minimum resultant population of the existing and newly proposed Gram Panchayat before and after bifurcation is minimum 600.

He said these criteria will also be applicable for backward areas. Similarly, in tribal areas new Gram Panchayats from those existing gram Panchayats will be created, where total population is equal to and more than 750, subject to the condition that minimum resultant population of the existing and newly proposed Gram Panchayat before and after bifurcation is minimum 300.

The Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister informed that more than 470 proposals have been received in the department which are being examined on above criteria and new Panchayats will be created from those Panchayats which will fulfil the criteria.

The draft notification in this regard will be issued on which residents of the concerned Gram Sabha can file objections before the concerned Deputy Commissioner within the period of seven days. The DCs will decide the same within the three days and send their recommendations to the Department enabling the state government to issue final notification. Kanwar said that about 220 gram Panchayats in the non-tribal areas and eight Gram Panchayats in the tribal areas are falling under the approved criteria.

“Meaning thereby there is possibility of creation of 228 new Gram Panchayats in the state,” he said.