The Himachal Pradesh government has made e-pass or registration mandatory for persons entering the state with exemption to those who have been vaccinated or have RTPCR negative report.

HP health secretary said the state had recorded a sharp spike in Covid cases and deaths due to which the government had decided to impose strict restrictions.

“Now, all inter-state movement into the state will be monitored through registration in COVID e-Pass software to monitor quarantine requirements and facilitate contact tracing of persons in case a person tests positive for Covid19. All persons entering the state should register themselves on Covid e-Pass software online and details of their arrival will be shared with all concerned for the purpose of home quarantine and contacttracing. However, there shall be no monitoring of the inter-district and intra-district movement, except that from or into a containment zone,” he added.

Awasthi stated all the persons returning from ‘hotspots’ will be treated as ‘high risk contacts’ and will be subjected to the protocol of home or institutional quarantine for a period of 14 days since entry into the state or earlier if he/she is tested negative for Covid on the 6th or 7th day after entry. Now the ‘hotspot’ should also include religious congregations held outside the state.

However, the requirement of quarantine will not be applicable to persons who have a RTPCR negative test report of 72 hours prior to entry into the state and those who have received two doses of Covid vaccine with elapsing of a period of 14 days.

Besides, the persons must possess the final vaccination certificate issued to him/her,

he added. He further stated that the residents exiting the state to visit the hotspot areas for short duration for medical, business or office purpose and coming back within 72 hours will also be exempted.

“A system of quarantine provided the stamping or scanning and verification of persons registered on COVID e-pass software at the time of exiting the state at border will be put in place and it will be ensured that only register residents are allowed re-entry. In addition, children under 10 years of age will not need any COVID-19 test if the accompanying adults have a COVID-19 report. However, in all the cases, the precautionary measures like wearing of mask, social distancing etc will be made mandatory. All such returnees from hotspots shall download the ‘Arogya Setu’ application on their smart phones and district authorities have been asked to share information of such persons with the concerned districts they are scheduled to visit,” Awasthi added.