A spokesperson of Himachal Pradesh government said here today that an FIR has been registered against those persons trying to malign the image of HP State Electronics Development Corporation (HPSEDC) alleging that substandard and low cost ventilators were purchased by the Corporation at Rs. 10,29,840 per unit, whereas actual price of ventilators was Rs 3,50,000 in private sector.

The spokesperson said that no such purchase of ventilators was made by the HPSEDC. He said that the state government is intolerant towards such false accusations. Therefore, FIR has been registered against those persons who have made false allegation towards the corporation and action would be taken against persons involved in this conspiracy, he added.

He said that various committees were constituted for purchase of the ventilators at level of Directorate of Health Services. He said that before purchase of the ventilators rates and standards of ventilators were studied on GeM Portal.

Besides this, the committee also studied the process of purchase of ventilators adopted by other states. He said that the ventilators were purchased keeping the rate and technical standards into consideration and full transparency has been adopted in purchase of the ventilators.

The issue has sparked controversy with Congress party having raked up the issue against the state government, while demanding a white paper on all purchases by the health department in present BJP regime. The Chief Minister had yesterday refuted the allegation, holding that the anonymous letter with regard to ventilators had false allegations and the government will register an FIR into it.