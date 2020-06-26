The Himachal Pradesh government is constantly making efforts for the implementation of the Swarnim Himachal Pradesh Drishti Patra- 2017 the vision document of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released during the last Assembly elections for overall development of the state.

“It is the priority of the government to complete this vision on ground, prepared for the upliftment of all sections of the society and equitable development of all areas,” said Education Minister, Suresh Bhardwaj, while presiding over meeting of cabinet sub-committee constituted for implementation of the Swarnim Himachal Pradesh Drishti Patra- 2017 last evening. Bhardwaj is chairman of the committee.

Bhardwaj said that as per the guidelines of the state government, the administration is ensuring that agricultural and horticulture produce are delivered to the markets at reasonable prices. He said that a grievance redressal cell has been set up at the directorate level for redressal of transportation related problems.

“Eight locations have been selected to establish transport cities at the district headquarters level and Rs 12 crore have been released so far for the infrastructural and other facilities in these cities,” he said.

Member of the sub-committee and Industries Minister Bikram Singh said employment has been provided to 606 students of engineering, pharmacy and polytechnic institutes and 9139 students of industrial training institutes. In addition to this, 249 trainees were given employment under the scheme of community development through Polytechnic.

Another member of the sub-committee, Transport Minister Govind Singh Thakur revealed that 23 bus route permits had been allotted to private mini bus drivers in rural areas to provide employment to unemployed youth along-with travel facility to the people. He said 25 electric buses were being operated by Himachal Road Transport Corporation in Kullu and adjoining towns and 50 electric taxis were being operated in various towns of the state. He added that 50 electric buses were operating in Shimla city.

Principal Secretary, Technical Education K.K. Pant, Member Secretary of the Sub-Committee and Secretary General Administration Devesh Kumar and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.