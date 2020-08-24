Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said the state government was committed to resolve the common people’s grievances and that he knew the difficulty which people face in getting various issues resolved as he is himself from the rural area.

In a virtual interaction with beneficiaries of government schemes in Kangra parliament constituency, he said for this, the state government launched Jan Manch program and till date, over 91 percent grievances have been redressed. Besides, ‘Mukhyamantri Sewa Sankalp Helpline 1100′ has further helped in redressal of public grievances through this service.

“The state government is ensuring that policies, programmes and welfare schemes initiated reach the target group so as to ensure socio-economic upliftment of the poor and the downtrodden in the state,” he added. The Chief Minister said that organising such virtual rallies help the state government to directly interact with the beneficiaries and also get feedback from them regarding the government’s policies and programmes for their welfare.

During these interactions, the Government gets good suggestions to make the programme more result oriented and effective, he said.

Thakur said at times, it has been felt that people could not derive benefit of welfare schemes due to lack of information regarding various schemes and such interaction also goes a long way in sensitising the people about these schemes. Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Ujjawala Yojna for providing free gas connection to the poor women, but still lakhs of women of the state were not covered under this scheme. For them, the state government thus launched Gharini Suvidha Yojna and provided free gas connections to about 2.76 lakh households. With this, the state has become the first state of the country with gas connection in every household, he added.

He further stated the state government for the first time had set a target to provide 10,000 houses to the poor homeless under various housing schemes in the state. Under Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojna, loans worth Rs 13 crore were provided to the youth to start their own self employment ventures, he said, adding while urging the youth to avail the scheme and become job providers instead of job seekers.

“COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected every section of the society. An amount of about Rs 180 crore was transferred into the accounts of over 8.75 lakh farmers under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna.