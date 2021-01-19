Himachal Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister Virender Kanwar today said the state government has temporarily extended the ban on import of poultry and poultry products from neighbouring states for another one week. Kanwar said a notification to this effect has been issued today.

He further stated that a disease in migratory birds Bird Flu was notified in the state on 6 January 2021 in Pong Dam reservoir in Kangra district.

“During the last few days, there have been incidences of dumping of dead poultry in the border areas of the state. Thereafter, the state government took stock of the situation and collected samples from these dead birds, disposed them as per protocol and sanitized the area.

NIHSAD Lab, Bhopal has confirmed Avian Influenza- H5N8 in the dumped birds,” he added.

He further stated that mortality in migratory birds was on a declining trend and on 17 January, only 21 migratory birds had died due to bird flu in the Pong Dam wetland area.

Meanwhile, HP Forest, Youth Services and Sports Minister Rakesh Pathania directed officers to continue maintaining strict vigil and active surveillance on all habitats of migratory birds in the state and also tackle any unusual mortality in wild birds as per set protocols.

After reviewing the measures being undertaken by the Wildlife Wing of the Forest department to contain Avian Influenza outbreak in the Pong dam reservoir, he expressed satisfaction over sharp decline in mortality numbers of birds in the last few days.

Pathania said ten Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) of Wildlife Wing would continue to work in the wetland for collection and safe disposal of dead birds as per protocol till no mortality is recorded.

He added that the total mortality count till date in the Pong Dam Lake wildlife sanctuary was 4936. The Minister lauded the efforts of the Wildlife Wing and its field offices for taking timely and effective action in containing the outbreak and preventing its further spread to domestic poultry.

He also advised the personnel involved in these operations to ensure all bio-safety measures for their protection against Avian Influenza virus.