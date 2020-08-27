Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur on Wednesday said the students of schools and colleges of sensitive areas adjoining international borders of the state would be encouraged to join the NCC.

After a review meeting of various activities of National Cadet Core (NCC) in educational institutions, Thakur said that the state government has made a provision of establishing battalions and companies required for recruitment of NCC cadets in Army, Paramilitary and Police services.

“The Centre government has approved the upgradation of NCC companies at Rampur and Dalhousie to battalion. With this the more cadets could avail Cadet ‘B’ and ‘C’ certificate,” he added.

He said that the state government is making efforts to upgrade NCC companies of Dharmshala, Una and Shimla to battalion.

The students of government schools and private schools would be encouraged to involve in activities of NCC. State Education Minister said that 24 thousand 681 cadets of 314 schools and 64 colleges of state were being imparted with training under NCC.

“Presently there are three battalion, seven companies, one NCC Air Squadron and one NCC Naval unit in the state. Land has been identified for establishing the NCC academy at Balh in district Mandi, out of which 17.19 Bigha land has been transferred to the Education department. With the setting up of this academy, all essential facilities for training of NCC cadets would be available within the state,” he said.

Thakur added that NCC Cadets played a vital role in spreading awareness amongst the masses regarding use of masks and social distancing during Covid19.