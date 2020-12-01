Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Centre government for ignoring farmers’ interests in new farm bills and said the government should accept all their demands without any conditions.

After donating medical equipment at Ner Chowk Medical College in Mandi district, Rathore said at a time when the country was grappling with Covid crisis, the Modi government had forced the country into a big crisis by imposing new farm laws.

“The Central government is provoking farmers to take the route of agitation to get their demands fulfilled and seek repeal of draconian farm laws by not interacting with them.

The government should interact with farmers without any conditions otherwise it may lead to foodgrains crisis in the country,” he said while urging the Union government to accept all their demands at the earliest.

Rathore further stated that the Congress party wouldn’t tolerate any injustice with the farming community and the attitude of the Modi government towards protesting farmers was unjustifiable.

“The new farm laws introduced by the Indian government have badly affected the agriculture produce marketing system in the country and it seems that the government has sold farmers’ rights at the hands of businessmen to benefit few corporate houses,” he said.

He expressed concern over rising cases of Covid in Himachal and said the state government since the beginning of the pandemic took the situation lightly which had resulted in its spread across the state.

“Congress party has demanded effective screening of all persons entering the state since the beginning of the crisis but these suggestions weren’t followed, resulting in a steep spike in Covid cases and fatalities in Himachal,” he added.