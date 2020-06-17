Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Wednesday submitted a report that is prepared by non-political experts on various sectors of the state to revive economic activity during COVID-19 pandemic.

Rathore said the Congress party was not only indulging in criticism of the BJP government in the state but was also suggesting constructive measures for tackling COVID-19 pandemic.

“After virtual meeting with our party leaders, the party constituted an 8-member expert committee to suggest corrective measures for various sectors such as tourism, industries, unemployment, education and agriculture amid COVID-19 outbreak.

The report of the expert committee was today submitted to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for further action to revive the economic activities in the state,” he added.

He added Thakur assured them of proper action on the report and if the suggestions were implemented in letter and spirit it would benefit the state in long run.