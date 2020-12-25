Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said any delay in completion of various projects being executed in the state would be viewed seriously and action would be taken against the erring officers responsible for the delay.

After reviewing progress of projects under the ‘Nai Raahein Nai Manzilien’ scheme, Thakur said the scheme was announced in the very first budget of the state government which was aimed at developing lesser known tourist places in Himachal from tourism point of view.

“The officers of various departments must work with better coordination so that work on different projects under the scheme could be completed at the earliest,” he added.

Thakur said that the state government had released over Rs 18 crore for upgradation of trekking routes, resting places, view points and installation of tents besides maintenance and upgradation of forest rest houses under Janjehli Eco Tourism Project.

He further stated that that efforts must be made to ensure completion of this project by December next year.

“Larji Dam is also being developed as water sports activities centre by spending over Rs 3.3 crore and this would not only provide best wayside amenities to the tourists but also prove a best spot for adventure lovers,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that Rs 6.6 crore has been sanctioned for developing Pong Dam as a water sports hub and under this project interpretation centre and eco tourism sites would be constructed at Pong Dam Area besides purchasing speed boats and floating jetties etc.

“Bir Billing area in Kangra district is also being developed from eco tourism point of view. Apart from this, an amount of Rs 5.31 crore have been released till date for developing Chanshal for upgradation of log huts, restoration of natural water body at Kharashali, developing camping sites and upgradation of forest rest houses,” he added.

He added that this would ensure that Chanshal area come up as eco tourism and skiing destination in the state and the project would be completed by end of August next year. Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, Additional Chief Secretary R D Dhiman, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister J C Sharma, Secretary Tourism Devesh Kumar, Director Tourism Yunus were also present in the meeting.