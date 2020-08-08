Toeing the lines of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur plans to start a programme like ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to stay connected with the people of Himachal Pradesh.

The state government has since invited suggestions from the people of the state for the attractive name of this digital program by the CM, an official spokesman here said.

The spokesman said one can share the suggestions about the possible name of the program on My Gov Himachal Portal.

The best entry will get a cash prize of Rs. 5000 which will be handed over by Chief Minister himself. The last day of submission is on 15 August 2020, he added.

The spokesman said the CM is always trying to explore newer means to stay in touch with the people of the state to know the hopes, aspirations, and expectations of the people of Himachal Pradesh.

He said that in the midst of Corona Pandemic, the Chief Minister kept in touch with the people of the state through digital means and personally took charge of the difficult situation.

However, considering the importance of technology nowadays and to increase public participation in governance and to improve accessibility the Chief Minister wants to start a program for the people of the state. He said that the program would be broadcast once every month through social media, radio, and television. Common citizens of the state can share their suggestions for this program.

“It is special that this program will be organized along the lines of PM’s “Mann Ki Baat”. The people of the state can share their suggestions regarding the events, inspirational works, and schemes of the Himachal government. Through this program, the common citizen of the state can convey his personal views to the Chief Minister. Certainly, the program will be helpful for the common man,” the spokesman said.

He informed that the program would be broadcast by My Gov Himachal and Himachal Pradesh Information and Public Relations Department.