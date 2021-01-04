Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will launch Vidhayak e-mitra seva on the occasion of his birthday on 6 January for monitoring progress of different development projects in various constituencies.

A state government official said that this facility will be provided through mobile app ‘Shikhar Ki Aur Himachal’ being already run in the state and this facility to the MLAs will be provided under an additional tab named MLA corner.

“Through this app MLAs would be able to follow-up the progress of their works online,” he said.

He further stated that the public of different constituencies put up their demands with the concerned MLAs and the proposals of public demands are further presented to Chief Minister.

To know the status and progress of these works MLAs had to visit different offices, which was a time consuming process.

“On the request of MLAs, the Chief Minister has directed the officers to devise a technology so that MLAs could know the work progress without visiting different offices time and again,” the government official said.

The official added that Chief Minister Office will monitor the work progress and the new service will save the time of the MLAs and information regarding progress on different works will be available through telephone.

“This will also go a long way in encouraging the digitization in the state as maximum people of the state have downloaded ‘Shikhar Ki Aur Himachal’ app and they were able to know about every activity of the government through a single app,” the official added.