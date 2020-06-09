Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today directed the administrative Secretaries and other officers to ensure time bound completion of various developmental works as the delay not only results in cost escalation but also deprives the people of benefits from the projects.

Presiding over the review meeting of Budget Assurances for the year 2020-21 here, Jai Ram Thakur said that work on various power projects particularly 111 MegaWatt (MW) Sawara Kuddu and 180 MW Bajoli Holi should be expedited. He said the 40 MW Renuka hydro project which was being constructed at a cost of Rs. 6947 crore after being declared as a National Project would be completed by the end of the current financial year.

He said that all the wooden electric power poles should be replaced with new steel poles by the end of the current financial year.

The CM said that in order to promote local entrepreneurship and to provide self employment opportunities to the youth in the age group of 18 to 45 years, the state government had launched Mukhya Mantri Swavlamban Yojna. He said that since over 1.80 lakh Himachali people stranded in various parts of the country have returned to the state, they could immensely be benefitted from this Yojna.

He also stressed for effective implementation of Swaran Jayanti Poshahaar Yojna by providing nutritious food and food supplements to the children and women.

Thakur said that since dairy farming could play a vital role in supplementing the economy of the farmers, efforts should be made to ensure better veterinary services to the farmers for better health of their cattle.

Thakur felt the need for conservation of the rich cultural heritage of the state. He said that efforts should be made to promote rural handicrafts and handloom products, as this would not only give a boost to the rural economy but also provide employment to the rural youth. He said that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed on promoting local products.

Thakur said the COVID-19 has forced the policy makers to re-plan the health strategies by providing specialized health care facilities even in the rural areas of the State. He said that steps should also be taken to conduct mass screening of school children for detecting genetic disorders in the initial stage. He also directed the officers to start 10 mobile health centres at the earliest so that better health care facilities could be provided to the people in remote areas of the state.