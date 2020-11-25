Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday directed officers to strictly follow the guidelines of the Central and state governments to check the spread of coronavirus.

Thakur directed the officers to prepare a list of required cold chain equipment to be submitted to the Government of India for carrying and transportation of the vaccine.

The Chief Minister also directed the health authorities to keep a close watch on ‘Him Suraksha Abhiyan’ (Active Case Finding of Covid through door to door survey) so as to make it a success.

The CM was presiding over a meeting of officers after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with Chief Ministers of all States and Union Territories during the day via video conferencing, to review the status and preparedness of Covid-19 response and management, with special emphasis on eight high focus states.

These states were Haryana, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat and West Bengal. The modalities of Covid-19 vaccine delivery, distribution and administration were also discussed during the PM’s meeting. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan gave a presentation on the current COVID situation and shared details about preparedness. Dr. VK Paul, Member, NITI Ayog, gave a presentation on delivery, distribution and administration of the vaccine