Amid steep rise in Covid cases in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday gave directions to Ministers to monitor the situations in all districts to bring the Corona spread in the state under control.

A state government official said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is regularly monitoring the situation at personal level and taking timely decisions as per requirement, in order to contain the spread of the virus.

Similarly, the responsibility of various districts has been given to the Ministers to curb the spread of the infectious disease, he added. The official further stated the state government is taking strict and effective steps to tackle the Covid-19 situation in Himachal.

“As per the decision of the state government, participation of people in any kind of social gathering has been restricted to maximum 50 persons.

Apart from this, the state government has decided to conduct important functions virtually and all the decisions and guidelines will be adhered strictly,” he added.

He added that the need to communicate with patients affected with Covid-19 and their families is important, thus the MLAs have been urged to communicate with such patients and their families to provide every possible assistance to them.

“The state government would rope in various Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in this initiative of providing assistance to the families of Covid patients,” he added.

It is worth mentioning here that Himachal Pradesh had recorded over 15,000 cases in the month of November alone and the number of Covid cases had increased to 39,445 from 22,059 on 31 October.

A total of 468 persons were tested positive for Covid on Sunday which took the tally of total cases to 39,445 in Himachal Pradesh while 836 persons cured of the disease.

The number of deaths due to the viral disease had increased to 625 while 30,589 persons had been cured of the disease and there were 8,194 active cases in the state.

The highest number of Covid cases had been reported from Shimla district (6,912), followed by Mandi (6,502), Kangra (5,061), Solan (4,864), Kullu (3,521) and Sirmaur (2,600).

Shimla district leads in the highest number of fatalities due to the Coronavirus with 164 deaths, followed by Kangra (124), Mandi (80), Kullu (66), Solan (52), Chamba (32) and Hamirpur (26).