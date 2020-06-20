Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday announced Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia grant to the family of Galwan martyr, Ankush Thakur and said the state government is with them in this hour of distress.

Thakur today visited native village Karohta of martyr Ankush Thakur in Bhoranj area of Hamirpur district to pay floral tributes to the martyr who made supreme sacrifice during the face-off between India and China in Galwan valley of Ladakh on the intervening night of June 15-16.

Chief Minister met Anil Kumar, the father of the martyr Ankush Thakur and expressed his heartfelt condolences with the father and other bereaved family members.

“The sacrifice of martyr Ankush would not go waste and the nation under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would give a befitting reply to the nefarious designs of the enemy.

He announced that a gate would be erected at Karohta in honour of the martyr and said Primary Health Centre Karohta would also be strengthened to provide better health care facilities to the people of the area. He added that the road leading to the village would be improved.

State Rural Development and Panchayati Raj minister Virender Kanwar, Forest Minister Govind Singh Thakur, Mandi MP Ramswaroop Sharma and state BJP Organization Secretary Pawan Rana were also present among others to pay tribute to him.