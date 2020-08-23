Language, Art and Culture Minister Govind Singh Thakur on Saturday directed the officials to formulate the draft of proposed Cultural Policy of Himachal Pradesh in a time bound manner.

Presiding over the first meeting of the Cultural Committee for framing the Cultural Policy here, he said the main objective of the Cultural Policy is to conserve and revive the rich heritage of the state so that it could be propagated among the masses.

Thakur said that a provision to document the rich history of the state was also made in this policy and further promote it. He said that the multi-dimensional culture of the state would be promoted through the Cultural policy.

He said that a provision has also been made in this policy to avail services of experts of every district for training youth in various cultural genres, dialects, folk theatre, folk dance, folk music, etc. Historic manuscripts of the state would also be conserved through this policy.

He said efforts would be made to establish research centres in every district along with manuscript research centres.

Thakur said that work would be done to set up film city in the state on the lines of film cities of other states.

The minister said that special efforts should be made to conserve and promote the art of tribal areas. All the temples of the state would be listed and work would be done to renovate the temples without damaging their antiquity. The art and cultural activities of the state would be associated with tourism, so that the possibilities of investment could be promoted in this sector.

He said that Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education would also be associated to develop interest of the children in art and culture of the state.

Director Language, Art and Culture Kumud Singh, Vice Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh Central University Kuldeep Chand Agnihotri, Official and non-official members of the Committee were also present in the meeting.