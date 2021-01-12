Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here on Monday that all the required formalities regarding identification and transfer of land for setting up of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Battalion headquarter at Balh in Mandi district would be expedited so that the Battalion could start functioning smoothly.

Thakur disclosed this while presiding over the meeting with Commandant NDRF Baljinder Singh and other senior officers of the state government. The chief minister directed the Revenue department to take all necessary steps in this direction and also asked the Forest Department for getting FCA (Forest Conservation Act) approval at the earliest.

He said the Government of India has sanctioned new NDRF 14th Battalion for the state keeping in view the geographical conditions and disaster vulnerability of the area.

He said that this would ensure prompt response in case of natural calamities.

Thakur said that NDRF Regional Response Centres (Companies) would also be established in about six places in the state. He said that one company would be established at Baddi to deal with any chemical hazard as this area had maximum industrial factories.

Commandant NDRF Baljinder Singh apprised the Chief Minister about various activities of the Force.

Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, Additional Chief Secretary Revenue R.D. Dhiman, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister J.C. Sharma, Special Secretary Revenue Sudesh Mokhta and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.