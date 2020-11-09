Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday met Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi and sought 100 per cent central government funding for the strategically important BhanupaliBilaspur-Leh railway line.

Thakur pointed out that Himachal Pradesh has limited funds and sought complete funding by the Centre forthis railway line as it is crucial for the hill state as well as the country.

The Chief Minister also urged the Railways Minister for expansion of the rail network in HP and said new routes for laying railway lines should be identified for providing connectivity to more areas of the state.

“So far roads are the major mode of connectivity in the state, however, the state government is making efforts to strengthen air connectivity also. Expansion of rail network is a long pending demand of the state and with the construction of BhanupaliBilaspur- Leh railway line, connectivity will be further strengthened in the state,” the CM said.

Thakur also urged Goyal for support from the Centre for the setting up of the Bulk Drug Pharma Park in Una district, saying Himachal Pradesh was already a leader in drug production.

“Himachal is a pharmaceutical hub of the country and this project would be another feather in the cap of the state that would generate employment opportunities and also boost the industrial sector,” he said.

Thakur also called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi today and discussed various issues pertaining to the state with him. He also sought Singh’s support for setting up of a Bulk Drug Pharma Park in HP which would boost industrial growth in the state. R N Batta, Principal Private Secretary to the Chief Minister, Rajneesh, Resident Commissioner, and Vivek Mahajan, Deputy Resident Commissioner, were also present in the meeting.