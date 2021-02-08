Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday claimed that the BJP-supported candidates have won more than 75 per cent seats in recent Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) polls in the state, which, he said, was a mandate for his government’s “pro people policies”.

Addressing a public meeting at Palampur in Kangra district, Thakur said the people of the state had given their “wholehearted support” to the BJP-led government in recent PRIs and Urban Local Bodies elections.

“Around 75 per cent seats in the Panchayats were won by BJP-supported candidates and out of the 69 Block Samitis, BJP has won 61 and out of the seven Zila Parishads, the BJP has won all. This shows the support the BJP government was getting in the state due to its people friendly policies and programmes,” the CM said.

Thakur said his government was committed to the “planned and systematic development” of the urban areas of the state.

Some Opposition leaders were against the decision of upgrading Palampur as Municipal Corporation as they feared their political end as they had done nothing for development of this beautiful city, he charged. They were now “misleading” people of the area regarding tax but “the people need not fear as no tax is being imposed nor they would be deprived of the benefits of MGNREGA”, he said.

The CM also said that they will be able to get benefit of Mukhyamantri Shahri Ajiva Yojna on the lines of MGNREGA.

“It is the present state government which made 379 new panchayats to ensure better development of the rural areas as well and it is after the long 15 years that new panchayats were created in the state. The people of the state appreciated this decision of the government and 102 panchayats are elected unopposed and most of these are the new panchayats,” he said. Thakur claimed that the Opposition in the country and the state did not have any issue and was “directionless and leaderless”.

“The nation is secure in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is committed to make India a most strong nation of the world. It is under his leadership that India is not only successfully coming out of the Corona pandemic but an antivirus vaccine is also being administered to the people,” he said. He added that the state government has also started the Covid vaccination for the “frontline warriors” and as many as 93000 frontline warriors would be administered this vaccine in the first phase.

Thakur also laid foundation stones and inaugurated developmental projects worth Rs 45.66 crore in Palampur area of Kangra district.

HP Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, Industries Minister Bikram Singh, Wool Federation chairman Trilok Kapoor, MLAs Ravinder Dhiman and Mulk Raj Premi were also present on the occasion among others.