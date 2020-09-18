Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Friday gave its nod to open educational institutions outside the containment zone in the state for 9th to 12th standard from 21 September, 2020 as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with fifty per cent teaching and non-teaching staff, provided the students are willing to take guidance from the teachers.

For this, written consent of the parents or guardians of the student is mandatory.

The cabinet meeting was presided over by Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur.

The Cabinet gave its approval to start BSc (Hons.) in Forestry in Government College for Forestry and Horticulture, Thunag in Mandi district from the academic session 2020-21.