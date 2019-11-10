Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said the family members of the martyrs would be exempted from paying toll tax while entering the state of Himachal Pradesh as a mark of respect to the martyrs.

Addressing the 116th function of Shaheed Parivar Fund at Jalandhar, Thakur said it was the duty of each one of us to ensure that the families of the martyrs lead a respectable life.

The CM said that media was the fourth pillar of our democracy and one must show the way to the others that how one can keep the high standards of journalism, besides coming forward to provide help to the needy.

He also prayed to the Almighty to give strength to the family members of the martyrs. He said that under the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our nation was forging ahead on the path of progress and prosperity.

Several historic decisions have been taken during the last few years which include abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A, abolishing Triple Talaq, etc. Now, the Kartarpur Corridor has been opened for the Sikh devotees by Pakistan, he added.

Thakur said the menace of drugs was not less dangerous than the demon of terrorism. He urged the civil society to come forward to eradicate this vice from the society.

The Chief Minister said on his initiative, the neighboring states have now decided to form uniform strategy to check this menace. Common man’s participation was most vital only than it could be made a success, he added. He announced a contribution of rupees five lakh towards the Shaheed Parivar Fund on the occasion.

Earlier, the Chief Minister flagged off the 540th truck of relief material and he also released a book on the occasion. Haryana Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala thanked the contributors for helping the families of martyrs.

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur lauded media for fighting terrorism in Punjab and keeping the high standards of journalism.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Kavinder Gupta said terrorism was the biggest challenge before our nation but it has emerged as the biggest challenge for the world as well, which needed to be crushed by one and all.

He welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court regarding Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. He added each one of us should be ready to serve his motherland in whichever capacity he or she can.

As many as 19 mobile medical units were being started by him in his Parliamentary constituency which has provided free treatment to lakhs of poor and needy patients, he added.

Forest Minister of Punjab Sadhu Singh, former Union Minister Manish Tiwari, former Minister of Punjab Baldev Raj Chawala, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Som Prakash, Major General R K Singh, Chief Commissioner Income Tax Vinay Kumar Jha, former Minister of Punjab Master Mohan Lal were also present on the occasion.