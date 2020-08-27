Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday claimed that his government’s tenure has been marked with “unprecedented and unparalleled development” across the state.

Inaugurating and laying foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 170.30 crore in Chintpurni Assembly constituency in Una district through video conferencing, the Chief Minister said that the government programmes Jan Manch and Chief Minister Helpline-1100 had ensured speedy redressal of public grievances. He said that over 2.78 lakh free gas connections have been provided to the eligible families of Himachal Pradesh under the Grihini Suvidha Yojana and HP has become the first smoke free state of the country.

He said that in addition to this, 1.36 lakh families have been covered under centrally sponsored Ujjawala Yojna. Thakur said that under Him Care Scheme till date over one lakh people have been benefited and they have been provided financial assistance of worth Rs. 91.43 crore for treatment.

The Chief Minister said that about 2.50 lakh people of the State stranded in different parts of the country were brought back by the State Government. He said that although this resulted in a steep increase in the number of COVID-19 patients, the people need not to worry as the state government was fully aware of the situation and fully prepared to tackle the crisis. He urged the people of the State to adopt full precautions to check the spread of this virus.

He said all developmental projects, foundation stones of which were laid by him today, would be completed within the stipulated time period. He said that all these projects would go a long way in making Chintpurni Vidhan Sabha area an ideal constituency of the State. Thakur dedicated 220 KV Electric Sub Centre Nehrian constructed at a cost of Rs 63 crore.

Thakur said that the 220 KV Electric Sub Station Nehrian would solve the electricity problem of about 5 lakh people in the area.

He said that in total he had today dedicated nine developmental projects worth Rs 86.72 crore in Chintpurni Vidhan Sabha area and of 33 KV Sub Station at Chakk Sarai which would facilitate about 29000 population of nine Panchayats of the area. In addition to this, he has also laid the foundation stone of 14 developmental projects worth Rs 83.47 crore, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the people of Vidhan Sabha had contributed Rs. 16 lakh towards the CM Covid Fund and also prepared and distributed about 28000 face masks. He said that the state government has notified Amb as Nagar Panchayat keeping in view the demand of the people of the area. He said that the state government was also considerate towards developmental aspirations of the people of the area.

He said that Rs 14.53 crore drinking water Scheme being executed under Jal Jeevan Mission would go a long way in solving the water problem of Amb development block.In addition to this ITI building would also be constructed at Nehrian by spending an amount of Rs 8.40 crore.