The State Single Window Clearance and Monitoring Authority (SSWC&MA) today approved 15 project proposals for setting up new industrial enterprises and expansion of existing units in Himachal Pradesh.

The 13th meeting of the SSWC&MA was chaired by Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur here.

The 15 project proposals involved a total proposed investment of approximately Rs 450.97 crore and employment potential of about 1285 persons.

“This shows that the state continues to attract investment despite an overall slowdown in the economy,” said an official spokesman.

The new proposals approved by the Authority include M/s Shoora Tractors India Limited in Una district for manufacturing of CI Casting of Tractor Parts, SG Iron Casting of Tractor Parts, M/s National Enterprises in Solan district for manufacturing of Autoclave, Clean Room, Electrical Panel, Medical Equipments, Fabrication/Job Work etc. M/s Auraya Healthcare in Solan district for manufacturing of water for injection, liquid viral and Liquid Ampoule and M/s Biotrendz Medicament Pvt. Ltd. in Solan district for manufacturing of dry injection, tablet, capsule, dry syrup, soft gel capsules.

The proposals also include M/s RRD Oils and Fats Private Limited in Una district for manufacturing of refined edible oil and M/s Prosperity Drugs Private Limited in Solan district for setting up of industrial unit for manufacturing of Bulk Drugs, Formulations, Gluco strips, Plastic Moulding.

Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, Additional Chief Secretary Industries Ram Subhag Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Forests Sanjay Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister J.C. Sharma, Principal Secretary Revenue Onkar Sharma. Principal Secretary Transport K.K. Pant, Secretary Jal Shakti, Amitabh Awasthi, Member Secretary Pollution Control Board Aditya Negi, Engineer-in-Chief Jal Shakti, Naveen Puri and other officers attended the meeting.