Umang Foundation has urged Himachal Pradesh health minister Dr Rajeev Saizal to ensure that blood transfusion in the state is done as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

Chairman of Umang Foundation and a disability rights activist, Ajai Srivastava said that the mechanism related to blood banking is in ‘coma’ in Himachal Pradesh.

Srivastava had a meeting with the health minister and submitted a 15 point memorandum on the issue.

The minister assured him to take all necessary steps to improve the situation.

Srivastava revealed that in 1996, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre and all states to constitute Blood Transfusion Councils to take the responsibility of blood transfusion work. Accordingly, Himachal Pradesh also established the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC).

“But it remained defunct throughout and for the last five years it failed to convene even a single meeting,” Srivastava said, demanding that the government should reconstitute SBTC immediately.

He apprised the minister that there is always scarcity of blood in the state.

“The situation could be eased out if component therapy is done in a proper manner. Only three hospitals, Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, Tanda Medical College and Mandi Hospital have component separation machines which are not used as per the requirement,” he pointed out.

He said normally three components are derived from the wholesome blood and can be transfused to three different patients as per need. “It should be done for optimum use of blood,” he said.

Srivastava said there is a severe shortage of staff at IGMC Shimla and other blood banks in routine. “Haemoglobin test facility for blood donors is not available at IGMC and other blood banks. The information of the blood group is also not given to the donors,” he said.

He said no publicity campaign for blood donation is carried out by the health department.

Srivastava said in 2018, the Union government had directed that blood banks across the country be renamed as Blood Centres. But no action was taken in the state.

He said that a special facility for Thalassemia patients should be created at IGMC and Tanda Medical College. He said the Blood Centres at every hospital should be opened 24X7.