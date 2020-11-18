Former Himachal Pradesh assembly Speaker from Bharmour tribal area in Chamba district, Tulsi Ram passed away at Palampur following a prolonged illness. He was 78.

Tulsi Ram breathed his last at Palampur in Kangra district on Monday night.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Speaker Vipin Parmar and BJP state president Suresh Kashyap condoled the death of Tulsi Ram.

Tulsi Ram was the speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly from 2007 to 2012 and was elected MLA thrice in 1990, 1998 and 2007 from the Bharmour Assembly constituency.

The Chief Minister said Tulsi Ram worked tirelessly for the cause of vulnerable sections of society. He would always be remembered for his immense contribution for development of Bharmour.